FEMA extends disaster assistance deadline to Feb. 15 for California wildfire victims

Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended its disaster assistance application deadline to Feb. 15 for California wildfire victims, according to its website.

Thursday, Jan. 31, marked the previous deadline. Those affected by the Camp Fire in Butte County or the Southern California fires in November 2018 have an extra two weeks.

Those who sustained disaster-related losses can register at disasterassistance.gov.

Grants by FEMA and rental assistance may be available.

FEMA says it has approved 7,575 individual assistance applications so far between Butte, Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to its website.