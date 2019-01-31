California

‘You are perfect. I’ll take you to school’: Reported kidnap try from Fresno bus stop

By Jim Guy

January 31, 2019 09:48 AM

Fresno Bee file
Fresno Bee file

Fresno police are searching for a white, former police car after the male driver reportedly tried to kidnap a girl from a school bus stop in northwest Fresno on Thursday morning.

The attempt happened just before 8 a.m., according to Lt. Mark Hudson, who said the 17-year-old female was walking to the stop when the driver of the sedan that had a police-type push bar on the front end pulled over. The car had holes in the roof where a light bar may have once been attached.

“You are perfect,” he man is quoted as saying. “I’ll take you to school.”

The student avoided the man and reported the incident to school officials when she arrived before class.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

A man faces kidnapping charges after being caught on surveillance video trying to kidnap a 4-year-old girl. The attempted abduction took place as the girl was with her mother at cellphone store Victorville, California. Fortunately, the girl quickl

By

  Comments  