Fresno Catholic bishop speaks on priest sex abuse scandal, promises thorough review

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno has agreed to release the names of priests accused of sexual misconduct — but not until after a thorough review of its records dating back to 1922.

Bishop Armando Ochoa made the announcement Friday, saying that he has been in extensive dialogue with different church groups over that last four months.

Nationwide, Catholic dioceses have begun releasing the names of dozens of priests who have been accused of sexual abuse.

“This process could not be rushed,” Ochoa said, reading from a statement. “It has provided me with a variety of trustworthy perspectives and recommendations and I have great confidence in the depth of input I have received.”

Communications Director Teresa Dominguez talks about her own experience as a victim/survivor of abuse when emphasizing the Diocese of Fresno's commitment to bringing justice to those affected by allegations of sex abuse in the church.

Diocese spokeswoman Teresa Domiguez said that while she could not be specific as to when the names would be released, she said it would happen within a year.

