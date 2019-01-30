Second snow survey to measure California water supply

JAN. 31. FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, Department of Water Resources Water Resource Engineer John King, right, places a snow survey tube on a scale held by DWR State Climatologist Dr. Michael Anderson, left , during the first snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif. A second snow survey will be taken Thursday, Jan. 31. Winter snow in the Sierra provides drinking water for much of California as it melts in the spring and summer and flows into reservoirs for storage. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo