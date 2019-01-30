Brook the sea otter dies at Southern California aquarium

This Aug. 25, 2018 photo provided by Aquarium of the Pacific shows their sea otter Brook at the park in Long Beach, Calif. Brook, who died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, was recently diagnosed with congestive heart failure and was nearly 22 years old. The aquarium said Brook "was known for her photogenic looks and regal demeanor" and will be greatly missed. Brook was born in 1997 and was just a year old when she arrived at the aquarium.

Aquarium of the Pacific via AP Robin Riggs