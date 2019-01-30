Check out what this huge $41 million penthouse high above San Francisco has to offer

Six-hundred feet above the street and atop a 56-story skyscraper in San Francisco, an 8,482-square-foot penthouse has just listed for $41 million.
Should it command the entire asking price, the property will be the most expensive home ever sold in San Francisco, according to the Los Angeles Times. The current record holder for that title is a 12,000 square-foot spec house in Pacific Heights that sold for $38 million two years ago, the newspaper reported.
The penthouse, which is still under construction, combines two top floor residences and boasts a 1,580-square-foot private rooftop deck and panoramic 360-degree views of the San Francisco Bay, Bay Bridge and city skyline. The condominium is found in the Avery, a sculpted glass tower recently built by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Rem Koolhaas and his firm OMA.
The Avery’s penthouse “is an extraordinary offering unlike anything else in San Francisco,” Gino Canori, executive vice president and chief development officer at the real estate firm Related California, said in a press release.. “The unique opportunity for indoor-outdoor luxury living at such heights in a world-class city like San Francisco is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Related California developed the building.
The penthouse plan offers four bedrooms, six bathrooms, two powder rooms, a library, media room, gym, family room, formal living and dining rooms. The north side of the condo is all about entertaining and features a private dining room, living area with floor-to-ceiling windows, an expansive bar and secondary service kitchen. The west section is perfect for guests, offering three separate bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, access to a secondary service kitchen, laundry facilities and a separate entrance.
Everyday living is what the south side of the home is all about. There is a family room, gym and sauna, a luxurious kitchen and dining area, a walk-in pantry and an oversized island for cooking or casual dining. The master suite includes two large master baths and walk-in closets, two lounge areas and windows throughout to showcase stunning views.
The Avery sits a few blocks from San Francisco Bay near the Transbay Transit Center. The building offers a 60-foot swimming pool, gym and game room.
There is a market for this type of luxury living in the neighborhood, Canori told SFGate.
“The Transbay District is the new epicenter of San Francisco with companies like Salesforce and Facebook headquartered here,” Canori told SFGate. “It’s also home to the highest price per square foot condo in San Francisco at $4,510.”
