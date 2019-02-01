Did someone kill the Shasta Pack, California’s mysterious wolf family?

Nearly four years ago in the forests of California’s rugged northeast corner, two black and brown wolves had a litter of five pups in the shadow of Mount Shasta.





They became known as the Shasta Pack – the first known gray wolves to have offspring on California soil in nearly a century. The pups, shown frolicking in camera footage released by state wildlife officials, became a statewide sensation, even as local ranchers bristled at the new threat to their cattle.

Three and a half years later, the Shasta Pack has vanished from Siskiyou County. All but one of the wolves disappeared within a few weeks of a standoff between ranchers and the pack and after the wolves were spotted feeding on a calf carcass. Just one pup is known to have survived; biologists say DNA tests show it left the state.

State wildlife officials were never able to place a tracking collar on a member of the pack before they vanished. No corpses were found.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

That’s left a trail of questions. And wolf advocates say they are especially troubled by one of those questions in light of recent wolf news. Last month, state wildlife officers quietly opened a wolf poaching investigation following the death of an animal in neighboring Modoc County. If confirmed, it would be the first time someone killed a wolf in California since they were eradicated early last century.

Did the Shasta Pack meet the same fate?

Or did the pack merely succumb to disease or injuries that can befall wild animals? Did they break up and disperse, as wolves sometimes do, in some cases traveling hundreds of miles in search of new territories and mates?

“All those are possibilities,” said Capt. Patrick Foy of the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

However, Carter Niemeyer, a biologist who spent a decade as a wolf management specialist for the federal government, is skeptical the wolves dispersed so suddenly without some form of trauma first occurring to the pack.

He said it’s rare for an established family of wolves to vanish from their territory. When it does happen, it’s usually because one or both of the adults suddenly died.

“When a pack just totally vaporizes, I would be suspect,” he said. “Something happened.”

The ongoing poaching case in Modoc County raises the specter that that “something” could have been nefarious.

‘Radio silence’

On Dec. 2, Oregon wildlife biologists notified California officials that a yearling male, labeled OR-59 and wearing a GPS collar, had traveled from a pack in northeast Oregon and crossed the state line into Modoc County. Three days later, the wolf was spotted by a rancher feeding on a calf carcass, which investigators later determined may have died from pneumonia.

On Dec. 9, Oregon biologists got a “mortality signal” from its collar indicating the wolf had died, according to a report on the California wildlife agency’s website.

Investigators have revealed little about the case. They haven’t said where OR-59’s body was found, how the wolf died or why they find its death suspicious.

Local ranchers said they’re not hearing much on their end either.

“It’s been absolutely radio silence on anything wolves since it was found in early December,” said Ned Coe, a Modoc County supervisor and cattle rancher who works as a field representative for the state Farm Bureau.

Coe and other ranchers in California’s sparsely populated northeast corner have been living an uneasy coexistence with wolves since the animals returned to the state in 2011.

In December of that year, OR-7, a 2-year-old gray male, left Oregon’s Imnaha Pack and traveled hundreds of miles to California’s northern border. He spent months wandering the state before returning to Oregon, finding a mate and starting his own pack. OR-7’s appearance prompted the California Fish and Game Commission to grant gray wolves endangered species protections.

While cheered by environmentalists, the decision was opposed by ranchers and big-game hunters who fear wolves will attack livestock and deplete deer and elk herds.

Earlier this week, environmental groups were victorious when a San Diego Superior Court judge tossed a case filed by California farming and ranching associations that challenged the commission’s listing, which prohibits killing a wolf under any circumstance. A convicted wolf killer in California could face years in prison. Amaroq Weiss of the Center for Biological Diversity said keeping the endangered species protection intact is critical. ”When the government strips the protections, it gives a signal to the public that wolves are not valuable — they don’t need to be protected — so you can start killing them,” she said. In Oregon alone, wildlife officials say 15 wolves have been killed illegally in recent years; only two people have been prosecuted for the crimes. Weiss estimates around two dozen wolves have been illegally killed in Washington since 2008. Can ranchers do more?