Nunes makes Democrats’ initial target list for 2020. Will Janz be there to meet him?

In this March 20, 2017, photo, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare., center, is flanked by the committee’s ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., left, and Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y. As a result of the November election, Democrats will take over House control in the new year, so Schiff will become chairman and Nunes will be the ranking Republican. J. Scott Applewhite Associated Press file