Spell of warm weather for Northern California through weekend

Spring-like temperatures and sunshine will persist this weekend in Northern California, a welcome weekend change for a region drying out, according to the National Weather Service.
A ridge of high pressure is expected to keep temperatures in the mid 60s to the Sacramento area, said Cory Mueller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Temperatures in areas farther north, such as Red Bluff and Redding, are expected to reach the 70s.
The last several weeks have been marked by winter storm warnings, high wind advisories, downed trees and power outages, and poor driving conditions. But Mueller said temperatures for the next several days are expected to be 6 to 12 degrees warmer than average.
Temperatures for the valley Saturday will be in the 60s to 70, while temperatures for the foothills will be in the upper 50s to 60s and 40s to 50s for the mountains, according to NWS Sacramento. Sunday will see mid 60s to low 70s in the valley, 50s to 60s in the foothills and 50s in the mountains.
This warm winter spell will last into beginning of next week, with temperatures hovering in the mid 60s for the Sacramento Area, Mueller said. Temperatures will start to cool off again heading into next weekend.
It is not unusual for California weather to alternate between dry and wet periods during the winter, Mueller said.
