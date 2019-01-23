PG&E says judge’s wildfire safety plan would cost $75 billion, lead to huge rate hike

PG&E on Wednesday blasted a federal judge’s plan for wildfire safety as unrealistic, saying his proposal for the utility to inspect every inch of its electrical grid and remove risky trees would cost $75 billion to $150 billion.

The embattled utility, which plans to file for bankruptcy because of wildfire claims, said it “does not have the ability to raise those funds.” PG&E already potentially owes $30 billion to wildfire survivors.

Adding $75 billion or more to the company’s cost structure would force PG&E to “turn to California ratepayers for funding, resulting in a substantial increase — an estimated one-year increase of more than five times current rates in typical utility bills,” the company said in a filing in U.S. District Court. The company has already asked state regulators for a $1 billion rate increase, in part to fund a more modest wildfire safety effort.

“The proposal is not feasible,” the company said, adding that it would be impossible to recruit the huge army of tree trimmers needed to comply with the judge’s order before the June fire season begins.

It also said the plan amounts to a judicial over-reach that would “impermissibly intrude” on federal and state regulators’ oversight of PG&E, including the state Public Utilities Commission.

PG&E’s filing marks the latest twist in the company’s run-up to Chapter 11 bankruptcy, scheduled to begin Jan. 29.

Judge William Alsup proposed requiring PG&E to re-inspect its entire electrical grid, a stretch covering 100,000 miles of power lines, as well as trim or remove trees that could raise fire risks, all before the start of the new fire season in June.

Alsup also said he might require PG&E to impose deliberate blackouts during high winds or other dangerous conditions. That’s something the company already began doing last fall, but it said Alsup is underestimating the complexity and public safety risks associated with ordering massive blackouts.

PG&E said it understands the judge’s concern about eliminating wildfire risks, but says his plan simply won’t work.





“PG&E understands and shares the court’s concern about the human and financial cost of the wildfires and the death and destruction they have wrought,” the company said in its legal brief. “PG&E knows that it must play a leading role to implement changes to substantially mitigate the risk of wildfire, and PG&E is embracing that role.”





Alsup is supervising the utility’s probation term imposed in 2017 after PG&E was convicted of felony charges in connection with the 2010 natural gas pipeline disaster in San Bruno. Cal Fire has blamed PG&E equipment for a dozen of the 2017 wine country fires and is investigating whether a faulty transmission tower was the cause of the November Camp Fire, which killed 86 people and destroyed the town of Paradise in Butte County.

The judge is trying to determine whether the wildfires represent a violation of the probation terms. PG&E said, in effect, the judge should stand aside.

“The path forward to mitigating wildfire risk is best designed not through probation conditions, but rather through careful coordination with state and federal regulators, after appropriate consultation with other interested parties, based on the best science and engineering advice, with policy analysis that accounts for the full range of important but often conflicting social goals,” the company wrote in its brief.

Federal prosecutors seemed to side with PG&E. In a separate filing Wednesday, they said the judge should defer to the court-ordered monitor who has been overseeing Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s safety efforts since 2017. The monitor, a Chicago lawyer named Mark Filip, said in a court filing in early January that he is continuing his efforts “to push and drive PG&E to become a safer organization,” although he didn’t make a judgment on how much progress the company has made.

The Public Utilities Commission, the primary regulator of PG&E, is expected to weigh in on the judge’s plan by Friday. A hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Jan. 30 in San Francisco, one day after PG&E is expected to file for bankruptcy.