An 8-month-old baby was treated for broken ribs. His parents face neglect charges

An investigation by Tulare County Sheriffs Office resulted in the arrest of two parents after their 8-month-old baby boy was treated at the hospital for broken ribs, deputies say.
According to a news release, the baby was taken to a local hospital for difficulty breathing and found to be suffering from broken ribs. He was transferred to Valley Children’s Hospital.
Detectives arrested parents Hebiernes Muro, 25, and Patricia Pichardo, 27, both of Richgrove, on suspicion of child neglect.
The boy was recently released from the hospital and is in the custody of Child Protective Services.
The cause of the injuries remains under investigation.
Anyone with information or details on this case should contact Detective Brandee Robinson or Sgt. Jason Kennedy with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218
