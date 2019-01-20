Why new Congressman Harder was at school on a Sunday

Newly elected U.S. Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, visited the Beyer High School robotics team in Modesto on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 20, 2019, as the students worked on a project for upcoming competitions. Here, he sees testing of a robotic arm that will simulate loading cargo onto a spaceship. Deke Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com