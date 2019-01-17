Yosemite hikers rescued by helicopter in North Dome area

Two hikers in Yosemite National Park were rescued by helicopter on Wednesday.
Yosemite officials announced the rescue Thursday evening on Twitter, writing that park rangers, search and rescue personnel, and a California Highway Patrol helicopter rescued the hikers in the North Dome area.
They were hoisted out by helicopter. The rescuers hiked out safely.
No more information was immediately available about the hikers condition or what led to their rescue. The park is operating with fewer employees due to the government shutdown.
Earlier this month, a man died in Yosemite after falling above Nevada Fall.
