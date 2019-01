Take a look: Lake Tahoe resorts jamming in midst of 49 inches of snow in 48 hours

Footage from Northstar in the Sierra Nevada shows the Lake Tahoe area resort as it experiences 49 inches of snow in 48 hours, or 2 feet of powder in 24 hours. At Squaw Valley, 16 inches fell overnight and 23 inches in 24 hours.