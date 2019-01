See what Lake Tahoe visitors woke up to: Over 2 feet of fresh snow in 24 hours

January 16, 2019 02:58 PM

Sierra ski resorts were reporting 29 inches of fresh snow at Squaw Valley, 2 feet at Northstar, 14 inches at Kirkwood, 7 inches at Heavenly, - and that's before the brunt of the next winter storm coming January 16, 2019.