Video shows altercation between Bullard student and Fresno Unified trustee Terry Slatic

Video footage obtained by The Bee on Wednesday morning shows a physical scuffle between a Bullard High School student and Fresno Unified Area 7 Trustee Terry Slatic.

In the security footage, released by FUSD after a public-records request, Slatic and his assistant, Michelle Asadoorian, walk by the snack bar area at Bullard on Friday afternoon during Super Snack, a free meal served by the district.

They appear to turn to a student, whose face has been blurred by Fresno Unified before releasing the video to protect his identity as he is a minor. The video has no audio.

After a few seconds, Slatic walks toward the student, who attempts to walk away. Slatic grabs the straps of the student’s backpack and attempts to pull him in the opposite direction, toward the front office. The student then pushes Slatic away and the backpack drops on the ground. The two pause for a few seconds, during which time Asadoorian walks toward them.

The student retrieves the backpack a few seconds later and runs off.

Slatic, a Marine Corps veteran, said Tuesday he views the incident as indicative of safety issues district-wide.

Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic

“My No. 1 reason for being on the board is safety,” Slatic said. “Once all the facts become apparent to anyone who’s interested, this will come to be regarded a tipping point in the conversation about safety at Fresno Unified.”

The Fresno Unified Board of Trustees met Tuesday afternoon in a closed session to discuss the incident and potential litigation that may come of it, but reported no action following the meeting.

Fresno police were investigating on Monday but have deferred comment to FUSD spokeswoman Amy Idsvoog, who said Wednesday that the investigation is being turned over to the District Attorney’s office.

“Superintendent (Bob) Nelson remains steadfast in his commitment to provide all stakeholders with district-wide accountability and transparency, therefore Fresno Unified is releasing video footage of Friday’s incident in response to California Public Records Act requests,” Idsvoog said in a statement.

Idsvoog added that the student has been contacted by the school and is doing OK.

The board will meet again Wednesday night for a regularly scheduled meeting.