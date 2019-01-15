Chain controls in place as Lake Tahoe issues avalanche watch

An avalanche watch has been issued for the central Sierra Nevada, lasting from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Friday in and around the Lake Tahoe area.

The avalanche watch, from the Sierra Avalanche Center, warns of moderate risk in vulnerable areas and spans from Sierraville in the north to Bear Valley in the south and covers all of Lake Tahoe.

The snow is starting to stick on the roads at lake level in #TahoeCity! This is the first of the storms with the potential to drop a considerable amount of snow over the next few days. If you must travel through the mountains, please be prepared for significant delays. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/6Kuc8IbjSq — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 15, 2019

The National Weather Service said on Twitter that the avalanche risk is expected to rise due to forecasts calling for heavy snow and wind in the next few days.

“Very dangerous avalanche conditions may occur. If so, travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Large destructive avalanches could happen,” the National Weather Service said in a weather alert.

As Northern California braces for a stormy week, the Lake Tahoe area may receive up to 5 feet of snow in elevations above 5,000 feet with wind gusts as high as 65 mph through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A series of winter storms will impact #NorCal this week. The strongest storm Wednesday & Thursday is likely to bring high rain & snow accumulations & mountain travel impacts. Be prepared! #CAwx #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/dZtqeaukA2 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 14, 2019

In a press release, the city of South Lake Tahoe said the predicted weather “may create blizzard-like conditions at higher elevations and hinder travel for drivers. Drivers should anticipate delays and increased travel time throughout the week. Travel is not advised during this time period.”

Although the bulk of precipitation from the incoming storm is expected to come Wednesday and Thursday, chain restrictions have already been issued for parts of Interstate 80 and Highway 50.

On eastbound Interstate 80, chains are required from Cisco to Truckee. Westbound travelers require chains from Truckee to Crystal Lake, according to Caltrans.

Both directions of Highway 50 are subject to chain controls from Twin Bridges to Meyers, according to Caltrans. Four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires are exempt from all chain restrictions.