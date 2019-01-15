Man shot by Vacaville police after he stabbed two people and K-9 dog, lit house on fire

A man was shot and killed by police in Vacaville Monday night after he stabbed two women, a K-9 dog and lit a home on fire, burning a child in the process, according to police.
Officers responded to reports of a structure fire at the 1200 block of Alderwood Way at roughly 6:40 p.m., a news release from the Vacaville Police Department said. When they arrived, officers found a house on fire and two women – one 43, the other 16 – who were suffering from multiple stab wounds.
As first responders worked to contain the house fire, they also located a 4-year-old girl with multiple burn injuries. All three victims were transported to trauma centers in the region, the release said.
During the investigation, officers identified 37-year-old Nathaniel Holland as the suspect in the case. Holland was seen running from the scene of the incident after arguing with and subsequently stabbing the 43-year-old woman.
Officers say the 16-year-old girl was stabbed when she tried to intervene. Holland then doused the home in gasoline and started a fire while two teenaged boys, the 4-year-old and the two women were inside.
While the fire was spreading through the home, most of the residents were able to escape but not easily; flames blocked the front door and they had to flee through a back window, police said. The 4-year-old girl was trapped inside the home until neighbors went inside and saved her.
The California Highway Patrol and the Fairfield Police Department were called to look for Holland, who was found on Monday at 10:45 p.m. in a densely wooded creek area near 1021 Mason St., the release said.
When officers made contact with Holland, the interaction turned violent when he stabbed and injured a K-9 police dog. The K-9 was transported to a veterinary hospital and is expected to survive.
A Fairfield Police Department officer shot and injured Holland, the release said. Holland later died as a result of the injury. No officers were injured in the incident.
The incident is being investigated by the Vacaville Police Department, the Fairfield Police Department and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office. The Fairfield Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave, a normal procedure following an officer-involved shooting.
Areas around Mason Street and Depot Street were closed through the night to allow for officers to investigate.
