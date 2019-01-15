Goodbye, Dolly. Broadway legend and onetime Modestan Carol Channing dies at 97

Carol Channing, the star of stage and screen who lived in Modesto for the better part of a decade after marrying her high school sweetheart in 2003, has died, her publicist reported early Tuesday. The 97-year-old, best known for her Broadway roles in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” and “Hello, Dolly,” passed away at her home in Rancho Mirage.

The Modesto chapter of Channing’s life began when her seventh- through ninth-grade San Francisco sweetheart, Harry Kullijian, read the mention of himself in her 2002 memoir, “Just Lucky I Guess.” Kullijian, a longtime Modesto resident, businessmen and former city councilman, gave her a call.

The two reconnected, got engaged and married in May 2003. Kullijian lost Gerry, his wife of 60 years, in June 2002. Channing, twice divorced, had been widowed since 1999.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

She joined him in Modesto, which she embraced as home. Before they even wed, she’d scheduled a July ‘03 performance at the State Theatre, did a book signing at Barnes & Noble and joined him as he played the keyboard at Dale Commons Assisted Living, which he often did.

In July that year, the newlywed sat down with The Bee’s Marijke Rowland and told her, ““I’ve spent my life traveling. I was always on Broadway or touring. This is my first home.”

During her time here, she did such things as sing with MoBand a few times; do a benefit show at the State Theatre for it and the Stanislaus Arts Council; receive an honorary doctoral degree from California State University, Stanislaus; and walked the red carpet with lesser stars at the May 2005 Modesto premiere of native son George Lucas’ “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith.”

Check back shortly for more on this story.



