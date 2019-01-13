Davis police officer Natalie Corona’s memorial to be held Friday morning at UC Davis

Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel announced that the memorial service for Officer Natalie Corona will be held at 11 a.m. Friday.

The service, which will be open to the public, will be held at UC Davis’ ARC building.

Corona, a 22-year-old rookie to the department, was ambushed by a gunman while on a routine traffic call in Thursday in downtown Davis.

After a manhunt and standoff, gunman Kevin Douglas Limbaugh shot and killed himself inside his rental home, a block away from the shooting.

“I’d really like to see as many people as possible from the community attend,” Pytel said during Saturday’s vigil at Davis’ Central Park, which was attended by at least 1,000 people.

It’s unknown if other public services for the Colusa County native are planned.