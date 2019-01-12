Candlelight vigil for slain Davis officer draws more than a thousand

Well over 1,000 mourners turned out at a candlelight vigil Saturday night for Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona, who was gunned down two days earlier after responding to a traffic collision.
The evening was punctuated by speeches delivered by local politicians, musical performances and an appearance by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
“We are all proud residents tonight of the city of Davis,” Steinberg said, adding that Corona embodied “the best of all of our communities.”
Davis Mayor Brett Lee thanked the community for joining together for the vigil and its outpouring of support since Thursday’s brazen attack on the 22-year-old officer.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“What brings us together is a really, really sad incident and one gathering is not going to change that,” he said. “But just seeing you all here does make a difference.”
After learning of Natalie’s death, event organizer Stephanie Teague said she decided to host the vigil to bring the grieving community together while supporting Corona’s family.
“Even just walking around Davis, it’s a whole other world,” Teague said. “People are in a fog. You can tell that there’s a weight on everybody in town.”
Chris and Lauren Snow, longtime Davis residents, came bearing large red-and-blue-lined American flags over their shoulders, which honor both law enforcement and first responders, they said.
When Chris heard about the shooting around 10:30 the night of the shooting, he went out to the hospital where Corona was being treated with his flag.
He said he met Corona’s father there, and he and Lauren wanted to support her family.
“It’s the least we could do to come out here and show the support for the community,” Chris Snow said. “Being here for the last 48 years, you don’t ever think anything like this is going to happen in our town.”
Comments