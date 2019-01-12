Gunman who killed Davis Officer Natalie Corona was ordered to surrender AR-15 rifle

The gunman who shot and killed Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona Thursday night has been identified as Kevin Douglas Limbaugh, a 48-year-old man who was ordered last fall to surrender a semiautomatic rifle after he was convicted in a battery case.

Yolo County Superior Court records show Limbaugh was charged in September with battery with serious bodily injury, a incident that a source said stemmed from him punching a co-worker at Cache Creek Casino in the face after a dispute.

The case was resolved as a misdemeanor conviction, and California Department of Justice records show he agreed to surrender a black .223-caliber Bushmaster AR-15 rifle in November.

Court records also show Limbaugh did not possess any other weapons, and authorities have yet to determine where he obtained the two semiautomatic handguns he is believed to have used in a Thursday night rampage that killed the 22-year-old officer and shot up a surrounding downtown neighborhood.

Davis police have not yet released the name of the gunman, who they say shot himself inside his rental home at 501 E St. in Davis after Corona was killed.

But sources say Limbaugh has been identified as the gunman and that there was little indication before the rampage – other than the battery case – that he was capable of such behavior.

Probation authorities found no other criminal charges or any signs of mental health problems when the battery case was resolved, a source said, and public records show few other dealings with authorities, other than a traffic case in Florida and an unpaid tax lien in New Mexico.

One former roommate, who asked not to be identified, told The Bee that “Kevin had a troubled life and felt trapped and had deep anger issues that he never let any of his friends see.”

“We didn’t see this coming at all,” the roommate said, adding that Limbaugh was “a regular guy” who “had a nice car (and) worked graveyard shifts at a casino.”

“He was making great money but I could tell he absolutely hated his job at the time,” the roommate said, adding, “He might’ve felt like he just couldn’t get his life back together after losing his job at the casino.”

Casino general manager Kari Smith had no immediate comment when reached by The Bee, but a source said the court case involving Limbaugh stemmed from a dispute with a co-worker over how Limbaugh was handling slot machines. Limbaugh punched the co-worker in the face, but the worker did not sustain major injuries and was satisfied when the case was resolved as a misdemeanor, the source said.