Tulare County grandma arrested for meth sales while kids were in house

By Jim Guy

January 11, 2019 07:52 AM

Feliza Aguilera Alvarado, 55, was arrested Thursday in her Tipton home, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says.
A Tulare County grandmother faces charges of dealing methamphetamines from her home while three grandchildren were present, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Spokeswoman Ashley Schwarm said officers from a Tulare County narcotics team arrested Feliza Aguilera Alvarado, 55, Thursday after serving a warrant in the 100 block of South La Fond Road in Tipton. The agents reportedly found 47 grams of the drug packaged in “bindles” in Aguilera Alvarado’s possession, along with a scale and paraphernalia.

She was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, child endangerment and other charges.

