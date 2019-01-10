California

Northern California police officer shot, critically wounded

January 10, 2019

DAVIS, Calif.

Northern California authorities say a gunman has shot and critically wounded a police officer in Davis, California and the hunt is on for the attacker.

KCRA-TV reports that the officer was shot at about 7 p.m. Thursday while investigating a three-car crash in the downtown area of Davis.

The suspect is believed to be on foot. He's described as a white man in his 20s wearing a baseball cap, a black jacket and black tactical boots.

