Man flees from other man by getting on moving truck – the side of a moving big rig

Another odd occurrence happened in Fresno on Wednesday when a man decided to ride on the outside of a moving 18-wheeler.
John Soliz captured the bizarre incident on video as a man uses handlebars and a side step outside of the semi truck to hitch a ride and get away from another man who was apparently chasing him.
The incident occurred around noon Wednesday on Jensen Avenue near Highway 99.
Soliz said the man who got onto the moving truck was fleeing from another man after the two spent about 2-3 minutes weaving in traffic on Jensen.
Just prior to the chase, one of the men tossed a trash can at the other man, Soliz added.
“It was the funniest thing: It looked like two grown men were playing ‘tag’ in traffic,” said Soliz, who witnessed the incident unfold from a gas station.
Soliz started recording video just as the chase came to an end – with a man holding onto the side of the truck to get away.
The other guy, Soliz said, looked confused upon seeing the man flee on the side of a semi. It is unclear if the driver of the big rig knew there was a man on the outside of his truck, but the 18-wheeler did seem to move at a relatively slow speed.
It is also unclear if the man who was on the big rig was able to safely jump off. Soliz said the semi truck looked like it was about to get on northbound Highway 99.
Under California DMV laws, people are not allowed to ride on any part of a vehicle not intended for passengers. But Wednesday’s incident isn’t the first time someone was caught on or near Highway 99 hitching a ride with a big rig.
In March, a bicycle rider was spotted holding onto the bike of a truck for a fast ride not too far north of Jensen.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
