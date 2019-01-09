‘This Twitter war ... is not helpful:’ California leaders blast Trump’s FEMA threat

California’s top politicians condemned President Donald Trump Wednesday after he threatened to withhold federal disaster relief money from the thousands of Northern California families looking to rebuild in the wake of devastating wildfires.

Wednesday’s tweet marked the latest battlefield in an ongoing political war between Trump and the State of California.

Trump’s tweeted threat — which stated he has ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to “send no more money” to wildfire-ravaged California communities unless the state begins doing “proper Forest Management” — drew a swift and critical response.

Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forest fires that, with proper Forest Management, would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2019

Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Gov. Gavin Newsom were among the Democrats who condemned Trump’s tweet.

Newsom, who just Tuesday praised Trump for not playing politics with California wildfire victims, tweeted that “disasters and recovery are no time for politics. … The people of CA — folks in Paradise — should not be victims to partisan bickering.”

Disasters and recovery are no time for politics. I’m already taking action to modernize and manage our forests and emergency responses.



The people of CA -- folks in Paradise -- should not be victims to partisan bickering. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 9, 2019

Feinstein called Trump’s tweet an “empty threat” that “candidly isn’t worth the time of day,” while Harris — rumored to be considering a presidential run — wrote that “we should work together to mitigate these fires by combating climate change, not play politics by threatening to withhold money from survivors of a deadly natural disaster.”

The Camp Fire killed 86 people, destroyed 14,000 homes & burned 150,000 acres. It’s absolutely shocking for President Trump to suggest he would deny disaster assistance to the victims. This empty threat is based on groundless complaints, and candidly isn’t worth the time of day. https://t.co/GfbxLQH7vI — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 9, 2019

Californians endured the deadliest wildfire in our state’s history last year. We should work together to mitigate these fires by combating climate change, not play politics by threatening to withhold money from survivors of a deadly natural disaster. pic.twitter.com/uMopf0Z05i — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 9, 2019

Pelosi, D-San Francisco, newly sworn in as two-time Speaker of the House, said Trump’s threat “insults the memory of scores of Americans who perished in wildfires last year.”

.@realDonaldTrump’s threat insults the memory of scores of Americans who perished in wildfires last year & thousands more who lost their homes. @GOPLeader must join me to condemn & call on POTUS to reassure millions in CA that our govt will be there for them in their time of need https://t.co/YZJQug9zh0 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 9, 2019

The Camp Fire in November leveled the town of Paradise and killed 86 people, making it California’s deadliest wildfire.

While the majority of the condemnation of Trump’s remarks came from the left, at least one California Republican congressman, Rep. Doug La Malfa, R-Oroville, whose district includes Camp Fire-devastated Butte County, tweeted a statement that Trump’s “threats to FEMA funding are not helpful and will not solve the longer term forest management regulatory problems.”

Here is my statement in response to the President's tweet threatening to withdraw FEMA funding from California.



Full release: https://t.co/vXcETGu1V7 pic.twitter.com/TlduSD7nQE — Rep. Doug LaMalfa (@RepLaMalfa) January 9, 2019

La Malfa wrote that Trump “made the promise to help, and I expect him to keep it.”

Two more California Republicans who represent districts affected by the Camp Fire in the California Legislature similarly criticized Trump’s message.

“This Twitter war ... is not helpful,” wrote Republicans Sen. Jim Nielsen of Tehama and Assemblyman James Gallagher of Yuba City.

A statement from @CASenatorJim and I regarding @realDonaldTrump's tweet regarding FEMA funding for CA fire victims. pic.twitter.com/QYISmUB4ea — James Gallagher (@J_GallagherAD3) January 9, 2019

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, the House Minority Leader and a prominent Trump supporter, has thus far not publicly weighed in on the tweet.