CHP officer delivers baby on the side of Highway 99

A traffic stop led to an unusual – and remarkable – day for one Sacramento-area CHP officer.
CHP Officer J. Lloyd was finishing up a traffic stop on Highway 99 near Fruitridge Road on Monday when an SUV pulled up behind him.
Driving the SUV was an expectant mother, who told Officer Lloyd that she was in labor and about to give birth. He notified dispatch, gathered medical equipment and prepared to catch a baby.
Only a couple of minutes and a few pushes later, a healthy baby girl was delivered. Officer Lloyd untangled the umbilical cord and wrapped the baby in the blanket before checking to make sure the mother was stable.
After the delivery, Officer Lloyd contacted dispatch and waited with the mother and her newborn until medical personnel arrived on scene, according to a news release from the department.
The mother and her baby are now resting in an area hospital. Both are healthy and doing well, according to the department.
