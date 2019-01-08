Bank teller reported robbery. Now, he’s charged with embezzlement, grand theft

A 23-year-old man working at a Modesto bank faces a felony charge of embezzlement after he reportedly lied about someone robbing him of a large amount of cash, police officials announced Monday afternoon.
Along with the embezzlement charges, Philip Ronald Silva has been charged with grand theft and misdemeanor making a false report of a crime, according to the criminal complaint filed Monday by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.
Silva worked as a teller at a branch of US Bank in the 3500 block of Tully Road, just north of Standiford Avenue in north Modesto. He was at work on Dec. 31, when he filed a report of a robbery, according to the Modesto Police Department.
Police officials said Silva claimed he was robbed of a large amount of cash, but investigators later learned that Silva’s story wasn’t adding up.
Investigators served a search warrant and found evidence supporting the charges filed against him, according to police.
The charges of embezzlement and grand theft listed in the filed criminal complaint include enhancements that allege that Silva stole property with a value exceeding $950.
Modesto police spokeswoman Sharon Bear told The Modesto Bee that the amount of money embezzled was in the thousands. There were no further details about the investigation released Monday.
Silva was booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on Thursday. His bail was set at $10,000, and he remained in custody Monday afternoon.
Police officials asked anyone with information about this embezzlement case to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.
