Man dies after fall into Merced River in Yosemite National Park during government shutdown

By Carmen George

January 04, 2019 11:31 AM

A man reportedly died from a head injury in Yosemite National Park after falling into the Merced River above Nevada Fall on Christmas, three days into the government shutdown.

Outside Magazine wrote about the death on Friday, quoting a National Park Service public information officer.

“I asked why the death was still unreported, over a week later,” Wes Siler wrote. Siler said he received this response: “The incident remains under investigation, which is taking longer than usual because of the shutdown. A news release wasn’t issued because of the shutdown. We aren’t releasing more details.”

The Bee’s requests to Yosemite officials for information were not immediately returned Friday because of the government shutdown.

