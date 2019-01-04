Live Updates: Day of viewing in Newman, Modesto; Trump calls Ronil Singh’s family

There are a couple of viewings on Friday to honor Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh, who was shot to death the morning after Christmas.

Stay here for live updates throughout the day, which starts with his body being moved from Salas Brothers Funeral Home in Modesto to the West Side Theater in Newman, where there will be an Honor Guard viewing from 9 a.m.-noon. From 5-9 p.m., there will be another viewing at Salas Brothers.

His memorial service is Saturday at CrossPoint Community Church in Modesto at 1301 12th Street. It starts at 10 a.m. After that, Singh’s body will be taken via a long procession by way of 11th Street and Yosemite Boulevard to its final resting place at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson at 900 Santa Fe Avenue.

SHARE COPY LINK The body of fallen Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh made its way through Modesto early Friday morning, Jan. 4, 2019, en route to Newman, California, where an Honor Guard viewing will be held at the West Side Theater from 9 a.m.-noon.

9:04 p.m. The pretrial hearing for four people charged with accessory — aiding and abetting Mendoza, among other charges — was rescheduled for Feb. 7.

8:58 a.m.: Our Deke Farrow, reporting in Newman, described the scene in downtown as somber. There were numerous blue line flags and parents with children, who spoke in hushed tones. Cold weather, one said, was not a factor over the importance of showing support for the Newman Police Department and Singh’s family.

Department employees were among the first to file past the casket inside the theater.

8:43 p.m.: Singh’s casket has been taken into the West Side Theater, whose marquis simply reads: “Ronil Singh Forever Remember.”

Several officers were in a salute position as the casket was removed from the hearse and taken into the theater, followed by officers and family members.

It also appears the corporal’s K-9 partner, Sam, also was there.

8:36 a.m: The body of Singh has arrived in downtown Newman to a huge crowd. Our Deke Farrow us currently reporting on Facebook Live from Main Street. Members of the Singh family are there.

8:20 a.m.: As the body of Singh was nearing arrival in Newman, four people charged with accessory to the crime are due in Stanislaus County Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. There was at least one TV news truck, and two Bee reporters, at the courthouse for coverage of their hearing.

Due in Department 8 were Mendoza’s girlfriend Ana Leyde Cervantes, 30; his brothers Conrado Virgen Mendoza, 34, and Adrian Virgen, 25; and his co-worker Erik Razo Quiroz, 35. They pleaded not guilty to felony accessory charges on Mon

day.

On Thursday, The Bee published details of the criminal complaint, outlining their alleged help to get Mendoza to Mexico.

7:35 a.m. The procession left Salas Brothers Funeral Home with a long line of law enforcement patrol cars and motorcycles. It headed down H Street, where a few people were watching, including one man who had an American Flag hanging on the back of his truck.

Further down the route, the Burbank-Paradise fire department fired up lights on one of its trucks.

In the procession were agencies representing Modesto, the California Highway Patrol and San Joaquin County, among others.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is handling services for the Newman Police Department, which is closed until Monday.

7:15 a.m.: A procession was being prepared at Salas Brothers Funeral Home in Modesto to take the body of Singh to Newman. The procession will travel west down H Street/Paradise Road and head toward Newman. It is expected to arrive in the small Stanislaus County town by 8:30 a.m.

7 a.m.: President Trump called the family of Singh on Thursday, according to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: “This afternoon, President Trump spoke with the family and law enforcement colleagues of fallen Newman, California, police officer Ronald “Ron” Singh. The President praised Officer Singh’s service to his fellow citizens, offered condolences, and commended law enforcement’s rapid investigation, response, and apprehension of the suspect.”

Trump weighed in last week on the shooting after Adam Christianson, the outgoing Stanislaus County Sheriff, said Singh’s alleged killer, Paulo Virgen Mendoza, had entered the country illegally.

We’ll have more on the day’s events, including video, throughout the day.