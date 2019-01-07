Your guide to California Inauguration Day

Today’s the big day. Gavin Newsom will take over as California’s 40th governor. He’s not the only one being sworn into office. Here’s your guide to get through today’s busy day.
SWEARING-IN CEREMONIES
Statewide officeholders will be sworn in at a wide range of places in Sacramento. Here’s where you can watch many of the events:
- Governor: Gavin Newsom — 11 a.m. on west steps of the Capitol
- Lieutenant Governor: Eleni Kounalakis — 2 p.m. at the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria, 828 I St.
- Secretary of State: Alex Padilla — 3:30 p.m. at the Secretary of State Office, 1500 11th St.
- Controller: Betty Yee — 8 a.m. at the Crocker Art Museum, 216 O St.
- Treasurer: Fiona Ma — 2 p.m. at the Treasurer’s Office, 915 Capitol Mall
- Attorney General: Xavier Becerra — 9 a.m. at the California Museum, 1020 O St.
- *Insurance Commissioner: Ricardo Lara — 3 p.m. at The Bank, 629 J St.
- Superintendent of Public Instruction: Tony Thurmond — 8:15 a.m. at C.K. McClatchy High School
*Note: Equality California is hosting a celebration for Lara. It will begin at 6 p.m. at Badlands Dance Club. Lara will be California’s first first openly LGBTQ statewide elected official.
DON’T DRIVE ON 10TH STREET
Downtown drivers beware, 10th Street will be closed to cars today.
A-LISTERS COME TO SAC
A star-studded cast is coming to Sacramento to participate in the variety of inaugural festivities. Kounalakis will have a strong network of supporters at her side during her inauguration ceremony, including:
- Gov. Gavin Newsom
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm
- Dolores Huerta, president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation
SPEAKER PELOSI
Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco is officially the speaker of the U.S. House. On Thursday, she secured 220 votes — two more than the necessary threshold. Just 15 House Democrats defected, none of whom were from California.
Two Californians who said during campaigns that they’d vote against Pelosi changed their minds and supported her. They were Democratic Reps. Gil Cisneros of Yorba Linda and Linda Sanchez of Whittier.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, will lead House Republicans.
TWEET OF THE DAY
State Sen. Scott Wiener — “SF has always punched above its weight class politically. We continue to do so: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Governor Gavin Newsom, Senator Dianne Feinstein, Senator Kamala Harris, Lt. Gov Eleni Kounalakis, Treasurer Fiona Ma I’m so proud to represent this incredible city.”
MUST-READ: Did non-citizens vote last year? California officials still can’t say
