Redskins’ Reuben Foster has domestic violence charge dropped

FILE - In this May 30, 2018, file photo, then-San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster walks on the field during a practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif. Prosecutors in Florida have decided not to pursue a domestic violence charge against NFL player Reuben Foster more than a month after he was released from the San Francisco 49ers following his arrest. Prosecutors in Tampa filed a notice of termination of prosecution on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo