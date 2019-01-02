California

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks take next shutdown step: completely closed

By Rory Appleton

January 02, 2019 05:22 PM

Wuksachi Lodge in Sequoia National Park

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will close Wednesday night and will likely remain closed until the government shutdown is over, spokeswoman Sintia Kawasaki-Lee said.

She said overflowing trash and unsanitary conditions are the biggest reasons for the full closure. The parks had limited access to key areas along the Generals Highway on Monday night due to these conditions.

The gates will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with reservations within the park is asked to go to visitsequoia.com to ask for a refund.

