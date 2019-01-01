31 suspected gang members arrested, 15 guns seized in five days in Tulare County

A five-day sweep targeting suspected gang members on probation or parole ended Tuesday in Tulare County with 31 people in custody, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Detectives with the department’s Tulare Area Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team also seized 15 firearms during the holiday-weekend operation, which they said began Friday and ended Tuesday.
All individuals were booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial facility, according to the news release.
Investigators reported the arrests of the following individuals:
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Hector Vasquez, 21, of Dinuba arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant on suspicion of robbery.
Marco Herrera, 24, of Dinuba arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant on suspicion of robbery.
Jose Luna, 25, of Dinuba on an outstanding warrant on suspicion of robbery.
Gina Marquez, 48, of Orosi arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale.
Angel Alcala, 43, of Cutler arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lawrence Bierman, 35, of Dinuba arrested on suspicion of a parole violation.
Billy Heard, 53, of Dinuba arrested on a warrant on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Shannon Jacobson, 40, of DInuba arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics.
Ronald Taylor, 29, of Dinuba arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, parole violation and two arrest warrants on suspicion of resisting arrest and brandishing a weapon.
Juan Rivera, 18, of Dinuba arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition.
Miguel Fernandez, 21, of Orosi arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of marijuana.
John Aguilar, 20, of Orosi arrested on suspicion of violating a court order.
Javiar Ramos, 22, of Orosi three arrest warrants on suspicion of vandalism and resisting/obstructing an officer.
Aaron Cisneros, 24, of Ivanhoe arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon brass knuckles.
Israel Abila Jr, 21, of Lindsay arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics and firearm.
Manuel Reynaga, 18, of Lindsay arrested on suspicion of false impersonation and false identification.
Kim Austin, 27, of Porterville arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics and three warrants.
Tiffany Chavez, 33, of Porterville arrested on suspicion of a violation of parole.
Julian Garcia, 31, of Earlimart arrested on suspicion of possession of an altered firearm.
Pablo Garcia, 37, of Earlimart arrested on suspicion of possession of sawed-off rifle.
Ricardo Machuca, 26, of Wasco arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed loaded firearm.
Octaviano Valdez, 26, of Earlimart arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm.
Antonio Sanchez, 23, of Earlimart arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm.
Alexander Sanchez, 26 of Earlimart arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm.
Jose Sanchez, 18, of Earlimart arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm.
Jesus Valdez, 26, of Earlimart arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm.
Cruz Barajas, 36, of Tulare arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm.
Isidro Ortiz, 41, of Orage Cove arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammo.
Juan Rodriguez, 20, of Tulare arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon.
A 17 year old male from Orosi arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft.
Comments