CHP warns public of man jumping in front of cars trying to sell gold around the Valley

The California Highway Patrol is warning the public about a man who has been trying to scam motorists up and down the Valley.
In each case, a Middle Eastern man, who is wearing a gold chain, asks people to buy gold jewelry from him so he and his family can eat or get home, according to a post on the Fresno California Highway Patrol Facebook page.
According to some of Facebook, the man will approach people at gas stations.
If victims refuse, he asks them to go to an ATM to get cash.
At times, the man will jump out in front of the vehicle if motorists don’t stop, or if they refuse to give him money, he will chase them, CHP said.
The man has several small children inside a black full-sized SUV, and is possibly working with another adult.
He was last seen in Kings County on Saturday afternoon. But CHP said it has received several calls from cities and highways up and down the Valley, in Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties.
Some Facebook commenters claim the man also has targeted them in Atwater, Merced, Chowchilla, Dinuba and Selma.
The public should not try to intervene if they see the man, but should instead call 911 immediately, CHP said.
