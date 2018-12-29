Mighty Marching Hornets to take flight in Rose Parade

Alabama State University's nationally known marching band will be performing in the Rose Parade.
The Montgomery Advertiser reports that the Mighty Marching Hornets are among a select group of bands to receive one of the most-coveted invitations among high school and college marching bands nationwide.
The newspaper reports that in most cases, bands apply to participate and anxiously await a response from the parade selection committee.
That wasn't the case for Alabama State University.
Alabama State Marching Band Director James Oliver says the president of the Tournament of Roses, Gerald Freeny, reached out and asked if they would apply.
