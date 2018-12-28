California

Planning on heading to Yosemite? These areas are closed due to federal shutdown

By Ashleigh Panoo

December 28, 2018 09:48 PM

Half Dome and surrounding peaks loom over Yosemite Valley shrouded in snow, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com
If you’re going to Yosemite National Park anytime in the near future, be prepared that some park services might not be available due to the federal government shutdown.

Yosemite National Park sent a news release Friday evening of all the services that are closed for the time being, including campground use.

Wawona Campground and Hogden Meadow Campgrond are closed.

The Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias will close on Saturday due to impacts from human waste and traffic safety concerns along Wawona Road and Highway 41, said park spokeswoman Jamie Richards.

Bathrooms are also limited throughout the park, and visitors are encouraged to use the bathroom before entering, Richards said. Visitors should also plan to pack in and pack out all trash, as custodial services are very limited.

Visitor centers are also closed and all park programs are canceled during the shutdown.

The park announced earlier in the week that concession services will remain open, including restaurants, lodging, the shuttle system, and Upper Pines Campground and Camp 4.

All normal park rules still apply, Richards said, including pet regulations that say dogs must be kept on a leash and off park trails.

In addition, motorists are required to carry tire chains and should watch for temporary or unexpected road closures.

Richards said additional facilities and areas within the park may close at any time for the health and safety of visitors.

