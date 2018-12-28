Fresno man stabbed wife and cleaned crime scene. He gets prison for the brutal murder

A Fresno man who stabbed his wife, then drove her body around after cleaning up the crime scene was sentenced Friday to state prison, after a jury found him guilty in November of first-degree murder.
David Pena will serve 26 years to life in prison for killing Martha Mendiola in November 2016.
In court Friday, Pena didn’t appear moved as the victim’s family shared memories of Mendiola. He took deep breaths and glanced over at the crowded benches a few times.
Pena’s attorney, David Mugridge, previously said Pena had been “very circumspect about this entire thing” and had told police that his fate “was in God’s hands.”
At the time of the killing, Mendiola worked for the California Employment Development Department and lived with her son in a home on West Sussex Way near Marks and Ashlan avenues. She and Pena had been married nearly five years before she kicked him out of her house about 10 days before she was killed, prosecutor Nathan Lambert told the jury during the trial.
After Pena stabbed Mendiola in the back with a large knife in 2016, he bound her body and drove around with her in the back seat. He used bleach to clean the crime scene and even made Mendiola’s bed before taking off with her purse and phone so it appeared to her son she was away.
The atmosphere inside the courtroom, nearly at capacity, was somber. Family of Mendiola had routinely attended Pena’s court hearings. On Friday, perhaps the last time they’d have to relive Mendiola’s killing in court, they wiped away tears and held each other.
In tears before the sentencing, Mendiola’s son, Matthew, spoke on behalf of the family. He could hardly get his words out, but he called his mother the most “independent” and “strongest” woman he knew. He said it was painful to know that his mother would never get to see his children grow up.
“She showed me how to face the world,” Matthew said.
“My family and I are still in shock after two years. I wonder what life would be like if this wouldn’t have happened; if my mother was still here,” he added.
Other family members also spoke. One man said though the brutal killing rocked the family, Pena’s actions have not broken the family’s spirit. In their statements, relatives of Mendiola also pushed for the toughest punishment, including requesting that Pena never be let out of prison.
Ultimately, the judge said there were few sentencing options on the table. Pena’s attorney plans to appeal his client’s sentencing, which is allowed.
Outside the courtroom, Mendiola’s mother, Eleanor Gonzalez, said her daughter’s killing and memory of her will never fade. “We’ve just got to learn to live with it,” she said.
Comments