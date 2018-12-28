Fresno man stabbed wife and cleaned crime scene. He gets prison for the brutal murder

A shirt worn by a family member shows the face of Martha Mendiola, who was stabbed and killed by her husband in 2016. A judge sentenced her husband, David Pena, to 26 years to life in state prison on Dec. 28, 2019. CRESENCIO RODRIGUEZ-DELGADO cdelgado@fresnobee.com