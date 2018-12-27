Newman police shooting suspect likely in Stanislaus County, is in country illegally

Investigators believe the man suspected of killing Newman Police Cpl. Ronil “Ron” Singh is still in Stanislaus County, Sheriff Adam Christianson said in a news conference Thursday.

“We will find him, we will arrest him and we will bring him to justice,” said Christianson, who also said that the suspect is in the United States illegally.

Singh, 33, was shot and killed at 1 a.m. Wednesday after pulling over a suspected drunk driver at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue.





He exchanged gunfire with the suspect but is not believed to have hit him.

While Christianson said investigators have identified the suspect, they will not release his name.

Newman Chief Randy Richardson spoke through tears about Singh and the impact his death has had on the small department of 12 sworn officers. This is the first line of duty death for the Newman Police Department.

“His five-month-old, he will never hear talk, he will never see walk; he will never get to hold that little boy; hug his wife ... because a coward took his life,” Richardson said.

Singh is survived by his wife, Anamika, and their 5-month-old son.

Richardson said Singh immigrated to the United States from Fiji, determined to be a police officer.

He commuted more than two-and-a-half hours to the police academy in Yuba City, which he put himself through.

He worked as a reserve officer for the Merced County Sheriff’s Office and as a cadet and animal control officer in Turlock before being hired by Newman in 2011.

“Anything he could do to get his foot in the door in law enforcement,” Richardson said.

English was Singh’s third language; his thick accent made it difficult for him to communicate with dispatch so he took speech classes.

Richardson said he relieved Singh early at 4 a.m. on Christmas Day so he could spend some time with his wife and newborn son.

This poor family took this amazing Christmas photo last night, unaware it would be their last together. Officer Singh would be shot and killed 5 hours later.



A Blue Alert is still Active in Calif. As the Suspect is still At-large

A picture posted on Facebook shows the family posing in front of their Christmas tree, Singh is wearing his uniform and he’d dressed his narcotics K9 Sam in a Mrs. Claus outfit. Richardson said Sam was wearing that same outfit when he let her out of Singh’s patrol car shortly after the shooting.

Richardson said Sam is now back home with Singh’s family.

“I will not take another member of that family from them,” Richardson said.

A memorial fund has been set up for the family.

