Memorial fund established for slain Newman police corporal

The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association has established a fund in memory of the Newman Police Department corporal who was shot and killed while making a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Donations to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund can be made at any Westamerica Bank branch, mailed to Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 2314 Ceres, CA 95307, or made online at www.stanislaussworn.com/donation.

At least one other memorial fund exists. It was set up on gofundme.com on Wednesday and has raised more than $4,300. It notes the Sworn Deputies fund and provides a link. The creator of the gofundme account says on the page that he has reached out to the Sheriff’s Department about possibly “merging” what he’s raised with the memorial fund.

Typically, the Sheriff’s Department and Sworn Deputies Association discourage people from donating to other funds, in part because scams often arise when law enforcement officers are killed.

In its Facebook post linking to the memorial fund, the Sworn Deputies Association notes, “Please be aware there are NO other approved or authorized memorial fund or online fundraising accounts that will be established.”



