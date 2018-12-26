California girl dies in fall from scenic Arizona overlook

This Aug. 27, 2016, photo shows Horseshoe Bend near Page, Ariz. Authorities say a California girl visiting the Arizona landmark has died from what appears to be an accidental fall. Coconino County sheriff's officials said Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, that the body of the 14-year-old girl was found about 700 feet (213 meters) below Horseshoe Bend overlook. Courtney Bonnell AP Photo