Mojave Desert land purchase to protect ‘teddy bear’ cactus

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2012, file photo, England's Ian Poulter walks by a jumping cholla cactus on his way to the fourth tee during the Match Play Championship golf tournament in Marana, Ariz. A parcel of land that is prime habitat for the so-called teddy bear cactus has been purchased for a Mojave Desert conservation organization. The cactus is formally called the cholla, but it earned its cuddly but misleading nickname because dense coverings of painful spines resemble the fuzzy limbs of a teddy bear. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo