Newman police officer killed by gunfire after traffic stop; Manhunt on for suspect

A Newman Police Department officer was shot to death during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Officer Ronil Singh, 33, called in a traffic stop at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue just before 1 a.m. Three minutes later, there was a report of “shots fired.”
Multiple agencies arrived on scene, where they found Singh suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
There is a manhunt involving several Stanislaus County agencies occurring this morning throughout Stanislaus County and neighboring areas.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The suspect could have fled the scene in a gray, extended cab Dodge Ram pickup, which was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.
Every law enforcement agency in Stanislaus County has responded to the scene. Given the timing off the shooting, the canvassing of the area was bolstered by the combination of those working both swing shift and graveyard.
A “snare’ was immediately set up around the city and officers are searching neighborhoods, as well as other parts of the county.
Before coming to Newman in 2011, he worked as a deputy with the Merced County Sheriff’s Department in 2010 and the Turlock Police Department in from 2006 to 2010, according to his Facebook page.
A native of Fiji, Singh studied criminal justice at Modesto Junior College in 2005.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Michael Fisher at 209-525-7083 or dispatch at 209-552-2468.
We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.
Comments