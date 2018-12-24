Christmas traffic is on hold: Spinouts cause closure on Interstate 80 near Donner Pass

Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 80 near Truckee due to snow and multiple cars spinning out, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Eastbound traffic was stopped in Kingvale while Westbound traffic was stopped just outside of Truckee. No injuries were reported from the crashes, officials aid.
Westbound traffic started moving again just after noon and eastbound shortly after, but drivers should expect long delays, Caltrans said.
Earlier Monday, the sheriff’s office said chains were required on that section of the highway due to heavy snowfall. There was a gap in precipitation that allowed the roads to clear, but more is on its way according to forecasters.
No further reports on accidents or jams have been given at this time.
