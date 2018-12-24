California

Break-in at a southwest Fresno home ends in the death of the family’s beloved pony

By Jim Guy

December 24, 2018 09:29 AM

Jim Guy Police console family members who lost a pony that escaped from a southwest Fresno yard and was killed by a driver in the darkness Monday morning.
Thieves who broke into a home to take a leaf blower early Monday also took a large measure of Christmas happiness from a southwest Fresno family.

During the burglary, Plomo, a young pony, either escaped or was taken from his yard and was struck and killed by a driver in the darkness and fog on nearby Golden State Boulevard.

Odalis Tepec received Plomo as a gift four months ago.

When she woke up Monday, she found that her pony was gone. She called police to report that he was missing and a short time later, received devastating news: A pony was dead on the side of the roadway on Golden State near Cherry Avenue.

Tepec and other family members rushed to the location. Their fears were confirmed. The pony was Plomo.

Police say a man driving to work in the darkness did not see Plomo until it was too late and struck him with the front of his pickup.

Tepec and her family arrived at the accident scene, where it was difficult to see who appeared more upset, the family, or the driver.

“On Christmas,” said the driver.

Police had not identified any suspects in the burglary.

