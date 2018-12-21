Still healing from Donnell Fire, Stanislaus National Forest will remain closed through May

Stanislaus National Forest will remain closed to the public through May, one of the last effects of the Donnell Fire that burned the area for nearly five months, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken said in a news release Friday that the closure was meant to expire at the end of the year, but the forest remains unsafe for the public to enter.
Kuiken said the closure would “allow the area to stabilize during the winter season” from the
The Donnell Fire started on Aug. 1 in Tuolumne County, which remains under investigation, chewed through more than 57,00 acres of land before being extinguished Dec. 17.
At least 53 cabins and the historic Dardanelle Resort were destroyed in the fire, according previous reporting by The Sacramento Bee and The Modesto Bee.
Kuiken said that he expects that safety assessments will be done in the spring to evaluate the forest’s conditions after the fire. The national forest’s website will have the latest updates on the status of the closure and orders.
