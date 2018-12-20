Los Angeles police seize nearly $20M in illegal marijuana

Los Angeles police say they've seized nearly $20 million worth of illegal marijuana at a downtown building.
The bust was announced Thursday.
Police say a complaint led them to a building in downtown's Flower District where they found bags of marijuana and jars of hash oil, a marijuana concentrate also known as honey oil.
Police say they also seized an AR15 rifle, handguns, lab equipment and $150,000 in cash.
Authorities say the building apparently was an unlicensed pot processing facility.
Four people were arrested.
