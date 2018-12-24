Patterson twins give birth to baby girls – on the same day, 33 minutes apart

Fraternal twins Isela and Imelda Zepeda have celebrated all their milestones together: birthdays, baptisms, first communion and high school graduation.
But it was completely unexpected that on the same day, within 33 minutes of each other, they would celebrate the births of their first children.
The sisters, 20, delivered baby girls at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto on Oct. 7.
Imelda was almost a week past her due date and Isela was more than three weeks early.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The sisters had not planned to get pregnant together; in fact, both pregnancies were a surprise.
About a week after Imelda announced her pregnancy to their family at their parents’ home in Patterson, Isela learned she, too, was pregnant.
Like everything else, they shared their reveal party.
“We were pretty surprised when everything was just pink,” Isela said Thursday while sitting on the couch in her parents’ living room, cradling her sleeping daughter, who wore a purple dress with tiny roses, sewn by a family friend.
Next to her, Imelda nodded. She rocked her daughter, dressed in pink crocheted shorts over white tights, with a matching shirt and bonnet made by the same family friend.
“Yeah, a lot of people said — because my stomach was growing outward — so they said it was going to be a boy, but I was really surprised when it was a girl,” she said, beaming at her daughter.
Isela and Imelda even shared an obstetrician and had one of their ultrasounds on the same day, much to the confusion of the office staff.
As twins, they often know what the other is thinking and experience the same emotions, but that was not true of their pregnancy symptoms.
“I started having all the symptoms — nausea ... later on I couldn’t sleep — and she was perfectly fine,” Imelda said as they both laughed.
Isela did have some complications though. She had high blood pressure. And on Oct. 5, it was too high.
So she was admitted to the hospital for monitoring. That night, her doctor told her she’d be induced the following morning. She FaceTimed with Imelda and gave her the news.
“I was pretty frustrated,” Imelda said. “She is not even due yet and she is going to have her baby before me.”
But Imelda was having contractions and they were starting to get stronger, so she headed to Memorial Medical Center, too.
“I was in the car on the way and I called her and I said, ‘guess where I’m going?’ “ Imelda said.
But Imelda was sent home because she wasn’t far enough along — twice.
At about 5 a.m. on Oct. 6, Imelda’s water broke, so she and her boyfriend headed to the hospital a third time and were finally admitted, to the room next to Isela.
Over the next 23 hours, the sisters talked on FaceTime and got updates on the other’s progress from the nurses.
“The doctor (came) in to deliver my baby and he told me, ‘Oh, I just got done delivering your sister’s baby,’” Isela said. “And that’s how I found out, at that moment.”
Imelda’s daughter, Camila Toledo-Zepeda, was born at 4:13 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces.
Isela’s daughter, Irene Garcia-Zepeda, came at 4:46 a.m. She was 4 pounds, 15 ounces.
While the babies are cousins, Imelda and Isela believe their girls will share the same bond they do.
“I think it’s something really nice, I feel like it’s a way to tell us to keep celebrating everything together,” Isela said.
“I always thought that God had something to do with it,” Imelda added. “It’s like us being reborn; that’s what my dad says.”
Comments