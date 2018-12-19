Chicken wings receipt over license plates winds up costing man his Mustang, cops say

Something seemed wrong about the license plates on a Ford Mustang on Highway 101 north of San Francisco on Tuesday night, California Highway Patrol officers wrote on Facebook.

When a CHP sergeant pulled the Mustang over, he discovered the first two digits on each plate were concealed by a torn Safeway supermarket receipt for a pound of teriyaki chicken wings, the CHP reported.

“We couldn’t even make this up,” CHP officers wrote.

Drivers in the Marin County area, near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge across San Francisco Bay, “frequently cover license plates to avoid tolls” the CHP reported.

The sergeant cited the man “for driving on a suspended license and having an obstructed license plate,” the CHP reported. “The Mustang was impounded.”

The CHP post on Facebook, which included photos of the license plates and receipt, did not name the driver.