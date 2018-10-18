Drivers exiting Highway 99 in Turlock make grim discovery

Two men were found dead in a vehicle along Fulkerth Road near Highway 99 early Thursday morning.
Several drivers who were getting off the highway called 911 a little after 2 a.m. to report a vehicle that appeared to have its windows shot out, Turlock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Russ Holeman said.
At least one caller approached the vehicle and saw the apparent driver and his passenger in the vehicle. Both men, estimated to be in their mid-20s, had been fatally shot, Holeman said.
The vehicle had obvious signs of having been shot multiple times, police said in a news release.
As of late morning Thursday, the victims had not been positively identified.
Detectives are processing the evidence located at the scene and attempting to determine a motive for the crime. It was too early in the investigation to say if there was any indication of a weapon in the car or an exchange of gunfire, Holeman said.
Anyone with information on the homicides is encouraged to call Detective Brandon Bertram at 209-664-7323. People also can call the Turlock police tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
Tips also may be made to Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers, 209-521-4636, and may be eligible for a cash reward.
These were the second and third homicides in Turlock in the past week. Last Thursday, 18-year-old Johnny Wilson was killed in a drive-by shooting across the street from Cunningham Elementary School.
These were the seventh and eighth Turlock homicides of the year.
